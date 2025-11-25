Iqrar ul Hassan celebrates Wedding Anniversary with Two Wives, and Netizens are not cool with it!

KARACHI – TV host and journalist Iqrar ul Hassan has once again captured the spotlight, not for his sensational and robust reporting, but for his personal life as a viral photo of ARY anchor celebrating his wedding anniversary with his third wife, Aroosa Khan, left fans shocked and intrigued.

The picture shows his first wife, Qurat-ul-Ain Iqrar, and Aroosa Khan in the celebration, and netizens are reacting strongly as polygamy remains taboo in modern society.

As Iqrar and Aroosa celebrated anniversary of their second marriage in gathering that also included Qurat-ul-Ain. The picture of this remarkable celebration, shared by Aroosa and reposted by Iqrar himself, quickly went viral. Social media erupted with curiosity, and criticism.

For the unversed, Iqrar ul Hassan first married news anchor Qurat-ul-Ain in 2006, with whom he has a son, Pehlaaj Hassan. In 2012, he married media personality Farah Iqrar, keeping union hidden for five years. His third marriage to news anchor Aroosa Khan was publicly confirmed in October 2023.

As this extraordinary family arrangement unfolds, Iqrar continues to blur lines between his professional life as an investigative journalist and his very public personal life, keeping fans and critics alike on the edge of their seats.