Which top actress proposed to journalist Iqrarul Hassan?

07:36 PM | 10 Jan, 2023
Which top actress proposed to journalist Iqrarul Hassan?
Source: Iqrar ul Hassan (Instagram)

Pakistani journalist Iqrarul Hassan has revealed how he rejected a proposal from a “top actress” who wanted to become his third wife.

Revealing details about personal life, the Sar e Aam host was a guest on Mansoor Ali Khan’s show where he talked about a proposal from a female superstar of Pakistan.

The senior reporter stated, “A lady decided to marry me, a few years ago. She was the most popular actress around four years ago, now she’s married but at that time she was so serious that she donned a bridal outfit and went to both my wives, seeking their permission to marry me. My wives allowed her if we both had agreed. First, she took permission from my wives, and then she came to me, I didn’t refuse because how can one refuse.” 

Further, he revealed that the famous actress then started “interrogating me”, asking how many days will he spend with her. “‘It was at that moment I realised the true worth of my wives Qurat and Farah, because there is nothing of the sort with them. I realized that Allah has given me the two best women,” he said.

Lastly, he disclosed that said actress is now happily married and he is on good terms with her. “And I would not recommend anyone to marry for the second or third time, because not everyone can get wives like mine."

On the work front, Iqrar ul Hasan is currently married to Farah Iqrar and Qurat ul Ain Iqrar. He is also father to child actor Pehlaaj Hasaan.

