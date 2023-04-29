Search

LifestyleVideos

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill shine in new collaborative single ‘Left Right’

Maheen Khawaja 07:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill shine in new collaborative single ‘Left Right’
Source: Instagram

Pakistan’s music industry has witnessed a new collaboration featuring two of its most popular artists, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The duo gained fame with their Coke Studio 14 song Pasoori which made it to the 53rd spot on YouTube’s global music video charts.

On April 29, 2023, they released a new song, “Left Right,” that showcases their “classical energy” once again.

Siddiqui also revealed that each artist brought their vibe to the new track. Sethi and Gill brought classical energy, Maanu brought his hip-hop space, while Siddiqui brought pop sensibility. The song is structured in a way that all four artists come in and out of their desperate vibes and styles.

Maanu, who is a Lahore-based rapper known for his hip-hop music, said that the collaboration happened by chance when all the artists went to a studio together last year. The idea for the song was conceived “within a few hours.” Since they did not shoot a music video for the new song, they wanted to do a photo shoot and cover art that gives the song a pre-partition look.

He said that it explores themes of romance in a fun way, but it also has a clear undertone of mystery, intrigue, mistrust, and deception.

On the work front, Sethi's recent work includes a performance at the illustrious Coachella music festival, while Gill was seen lending her vocals to the PSL anthem.

'Left Right': Ali Sethi and Shae Gill to release another song together

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Maya Ali acquires UAE's golden visa

03:31 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Salman Khan and Sania Mirza's son spotted taking pictures

09:55 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Sonam Bajwa talks about working with Shehnaaz Gill

03:52 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Ali Zafar responds to Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's rendition of 'Channo'

04:49 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Wahaj Ali wins hearts with adorable family pictures

10:14 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah get candid about their family union

12:06 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill shine in new collaborative single ‘Left ...

07:10 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th April 2023 

09:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: