Ali Sethi and Shae Gill shine in new collaborative single ‘Left Right’

Pakistan’s music industry has witnessed a new collaboration featuring two of its most popular artists, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The duo gained fame with their Coke Studio 14 song Pasoori which made it to the 53rd spot on YouTube’s global music video charts.
On April 29, 2023, they released a new song, “Left Right,” that showcases their “classical energy” once again.
Siddiqui also revealed that each artist brought their vibe to the new track. Sethi and Gill brought classical energy, Maanu brought his hip-hop space, while Siddiqui brought pop sensibility. The song is structured in a way that all four artists come in and out of their desperate vibes and styles.
Maanu, who is a Lahore-based rapper known for his hip-hop music, said that the collaboration happened by chance when all the artists went to a studio together last year. The idea for the song was conceived “within a few hours.” Since they did not shoot a music video for the new song, they wanted to do a photo shoot and cover art that gives the song a pre-partition look.
He said that it explores themes of romance in a fun way, but it also has a clear undertone of mystery, intrigue, mistrust, and deception.
On the work front, Sethi's recent work includes a performance at the illustrious Coachella music festival, while Gill was seen lending her vocals to the PSL anthem.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.90
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
