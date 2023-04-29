Ali Sethi and Shae Gill shine in new collaborative single ‘Left Right’

Pakistan’s music industry has witnessed a new collaboration featuring two of its most popular artists, Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The duo gained fame with their Coke Studio 14 song Pasoori which made it to the 53rd spot on YouTube’s global music video charts.

On April 29, 2023, they released a new song, “Left Right,” that showcases their “classical energy” once again.

Siddiqui also revealed that each artist brought their vibe to the new track. Sethi and Gill brought classical energy, Maanu brought his hip-hop space, while Siddiqui brought pop sensibility. The song is structured in a way that all four artists come in and out of their desperate vibes and styles.

Maanu, who is a Lahore-based rapper known for his hip-hop music, said that the collaboration happened by chance when all the artists went to a studio together last year. The idea for the song was conceived “within a few hours.” Since they did not shoot a music video for the new song, they wanted to do a photo shoot and cover art that gives the song a pre-partition look.

He said that it explores themes of romance in a fun way, but it also has a clear undertone of mystery, intrigue, mistrust, and deception.

On the work front, Sethi's recent work includes a performance at the illustrious Coachella music festival, while Gill was seen lending her vocals to the PSL anthem.