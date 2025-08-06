What’s Cooking between Ali Raza and Anmol Baloch?

KARACHI – Heartthrob actor Ali Raza officially broken his silence on explosive rumors linking him romantically with actress Anmol Baloch, and the hunk’s response left many stunned!

Amid growing buzz on social media and fan theories spiraling out of control, Ali Raza finally set the record straight during his appearance on the Mashion Show.

He said Anmol is a good friend and that’s it, saying there’s no relationship, and no marriage plans.

The two stars, who lit up screens in the hit drama Iqtadar on Green Entertainment, became an instant fan favorite with their electric on-screen chemistry. But that chemistry soon sparked rumors of a real-life romance, some even predicting wedding bells.

But Ali Raza says it’s all just gossip as he firmly denied any romantic involvement and expressed discomfort over fans flooding his Instagram with relationship comments.

He also revealed he has no current plans to tie the knot, and whether or not he marries within the showbiz industry will be a decision made in due time.

The actor’s bold statements have sent waves through the entertainment world, with fans split between disbelief and support.