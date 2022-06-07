Saboor Aly praised for doing dangerous stunt

Lollywood diva Saboor Aly has won her massive fan following's heart by her dedication to her work and needless to say, the NaqabZan actress is definitely a force to reckon with,

Once again, Aly has proved herself as an enthusiastic performer who has been making waves in the drama industry and her latest proof is proof of her commitments and unwavering determination.

Taking to Instagram, Saboor shared a behind the scene video of her latest drama serial Nehar and penned a heartfelt caption where she explained that being an actor requires a lot of hard work and dangerous stunts, not just glamour.

"Most people think we only get decked up and look pretty but reality is bit different. In our line of work we work really hard, scenes likes these happen every now and then , being an actor requires alot of hard work and dangerous," Saboor captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saboor Ali Ansari (@sabooraly)

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid.