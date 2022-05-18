Sajal Aly drops the cutest throwback picture with sister Saboor Aly

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly dropped a stunning throwback picture with baby sister Saboor Aly and needless to say, the latest post has taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actress shared a beautiful picture with her sister Saboor from her Mayoun ceremony and left fans in amazement with their lovely bond.

The aforementioned pictures show the Sinf-e-Aahan actress giving her sister a warm hug whilst the sister duo happily poses for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

Their massive fan followings were blown away by their adorable chemistry as compliments flooded the comment section of the post.

On the work front, Saboor Aly was praised for her performance in the drama serial Amanat co-starring Urwa Hocane, Imran Abbas and Haroon Shahid