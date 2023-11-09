Grey's Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey becomes Sexiest Man Alive at 57

McDreamy is McDreamy for a reason!

Hollywood actor, Patrick Dempsey, famed for Grey's Anatomy has been named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2023. Dempsey takes over the title from 2022 honoree and Marvel star, Chris Evans.

The 57-year-old actor said that he was "completely shocked" when he heard the news and thought of it was a joke. "I've always been the bridesmaid," Dempsey jokingly added.

"It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," the actor told People for the cover story.

Having starred in nearly 250 episodes of ABC's Grey's Anatomy as heartthrob neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd to being a modern-day Prince Charming in the 2007 musical film Enchanted, Dempsey is well accustomed to diehard fans fainting at a glance.

In December this year, Dempsey will be seen in the biopic Ferrari directed by Michael Mann, portraying Italian Formula One driver Piero Taruffi opposite Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.