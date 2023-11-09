  

Search

Pakistan

Punjab smog holidays: Government exempts foreign call and IT centres from 'lockdown'

Web Desk
10:34 PM | 9 Nov, 2023
Lahore smog
Source: Twitter

The Punjab caretaker government on Thursday revised its notification and exempted call centres and international IT centres from the “lockdown” imposed in multiple districts of the province to curb smog.

On Wednesday, the Punjab government announced a public holiday on November 10 (Friday) in Lahore, Gujranwala and other districts due to heavy smog in the province.

The Punjab government notification says, "It is notified for general information that a Public Holiday shall be observed on 10th November 2023 (Friday) in Lahore Division (District Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur), District Gujranwala, District Hafizabad, District Sialkot & District Narowal, due to smog, except those offices exempted by Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department."

In a revised notification, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department notified that call centres and international information technology centres will be allowed to operate on Friday (November 10).

What is exempted from the lockdown?

Pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery and Karyana stores, dairy shops, sweet shops, vegetable, and fruit shops, chicken and meat shops were also exempted from the restrictions.

Postal and courier services, e-commerce, cellular networks, and telecom centers will also remain open on October 10.

While markets in the eight smog-hit districts will be allowed to operate today and tomorrow; however, shopping malls and markets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. The notification also states that cinema halls, restaurants and gyms will remain open today as per routine.

The decision will remain in effect in Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala Narowal, Hafizabad and Sialkot.

An environmental and health emergency was declared in Lahore, Gujranwala and Hafizabad divisions on Wednesday for four days due to smog.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during a press conference on Tuesday when the air quality index (AQI) in the city measured 390, falling under the category of hazardous.

At this AQI level, the city maintained its position as one of the most polluted cities with citizens experiencing a hazy and smoggy atmosphere throughout the day. The air quality was severely poor, making it nearly impossible to breathe normally outdoors.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:19 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Dr Mariam Shaikh appointed as advisor for social and digital media in ...

06:00 PM | 8 Nov, 2023

Here is how you can get your e-licence in Punjab

09:18 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

‘Smart lockdown’ imposed in Lahore, six other Punjab districts to ...

11:42 AM | 8 Nov, 2023

What are the effects of smog on health and how to protect yourself?

04:37 PM | 7 Nov, 2023

Punjab announces four-day holiday amid worsening smog

09:42 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Sindh govt announces 2 holidays in November

Advertisement

Latest

10:48 PM | 9 Nov, 2023

Its official: GCC countries' ministers approve Schengen style unified visa

Horoscope

08:51 AM | 9 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 9, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee recovers against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies - Check forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee ends its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.4 for buying and 289.15 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 310 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 80.75 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 76.75.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 9 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.4 289.15
Euro EUR 307 310
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.75 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.75 77.6
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 758.95 766.95
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.89 41.29
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.49 36.84
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.09 933.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.21 61.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.25 171.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.46 25.76
Omani Riyal OMR 741.17 749.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.4 79.1
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.09 26.39
Swiss Franc CHF 316.92 319.42
Thai Bhat THB 8.03 8.18

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price surges in Pakistan in line with international market

KARACHI – Gold saw an increase on Thursday in the domestic market in line with the international prices.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 9 November 2023

On Thursday, the price of a single tola gold price is being traded at Rs216,000.

The price of 10-gram gold stands at Rs185,190. In international market, the gold price increased by a slight margin.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,433

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: