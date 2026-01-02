Record fertilizer sales hit historic high in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Record fertilizer sales volumes have made history in Pakistan.

According to the latest figures released by the National Fertilizer Development Centre, urea sales in the country reached a record 1.356 million tonnes in December 2025 — the highest ever. As a result, urea sales increased by 37% on a year-on-year basis and by 65% month-on-month nationwide.

The report noted that urea sales declined by 4% in November 2025; however, in December 2025, sales of phosphorus fertilizer DAP stood at 800,000 tonnes.

According to the data, DAP sales rose by 67% month-on-month and 42% year-on-year. Engro Fertilizers maintained a discount of up to Rs400 per bag on urea during December 2025.

Similarly, Fauji Fertilizer Company offered discounts ranging from Rs150 to Rs200 per bag on its fertilizer products. By the end of December 2025, available urea stocks at the national level declined to 315,000 tonnes.

DAP closing stocks in December 2025 stood at 219,000 tonnes. Rising agricultural demand and increased cultivation activity during the Rabi season have driven a sharp surge in fertilizer demand.