Babar Azam warned against marrying this year amid career struggles

LAHORE – Pakistani astrologer Samia Khan stunned showbiz and sports circles after making bold predictions about two of Pakistan’s biggest stars, actress Hania Aamir and Babar Azam.

In a recent conversation, Samia revealed critical astrological insights that could significantly impact the personal and professional lives of both celebrities. She said 2026 is set to be a turning point for Hania Aamir’s career. Astrologer believes the actress is entering a phase of major professional growth, success, and recognition, making this period extremely important for her work in the entertainment industry. However, the astrologer issued a strong warning when it comes to Hania’s personal life.

Samia Khan said that Hania Aamir should strictly avoid marriage during this time. If the actress chooses to marry in 2026, the astrologer predicts serious turbulence in her married life, including Intense emotional struggles, relationship conflicts, possibility of two marriages and risk of painful breakups.

According to Samia Khan, marriage during this phase could bring instability and distress, overshadowing her success. She stressed that the best decision for Hania Aamir would be to fully focus on her career, projects, and personal growth rather than making lifelong commitments.

Astrologer Samia Khan also shared her predictions about Pakistan’s cricket icon Babar Azam, highlighting emotional and mental challenges surrounding him.

She revealed that Babar Azam may fall in love if he wishes, and there is no restriction on romance at this stage. However, she strongly advised that marriage should be delayed for at least one year to avoid complications in his personal and professional life.

Babar Azam is under unnecessary mental and emotional pressure, which is directly affecting his game. He often carries expectations that weigh heavily on his mind.

The astrologer suggested that if Babar Azam undergoes professional counseling, he could significantly improve his mental well-being. With better emotional balance, she believes he would be able to play freely, confidently, and regain his peak performance on the field.