Babar Azam becomes top run scorer for Pakistan

Pakistan cricket team’s star batter Babar Azam has claimed yet another honour.

In the second ODI against Sri Lanka, Babar Azam scored a century, equalling Saeed Anwar’s record as well as matching the records of several other batters including Javed Miandad.

In today’s third and final ODI of the series played in Rawalpindi, Babar Azam scored 34 runs off 52 balls with the help of four fours, achieving yet another milestone.

With this, the star batter became the Pakistani player with the most runs in One Day Internationals, surpassing legendary batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq.

After scoring 37 runs in the third ODI, Babar Azam also became the highest run-scoring batsman across all three formats for Pakistan.