Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Big Bash League due to injury

BRISBANE – Pakistan’s fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of the Australian Big Bash League (BBL) after sustaining an injury.

Representing Brisbane Heat in the BBL, Shaheen Afridi suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s match against the Adelaide Strikers. Due to the injury, he was able to bowl only three overs and left the field after the 14th over.

Brisbane Heat confirmed that Shaheen Afridi is experiencing knee discomfort.

Shaheen Afridi has now shared on social media that, considering the nature of his injury, the Pakistan Cricket Board has directed him to return home immediately, where he will complete his rehabilitation.

He also thanked Brisbane Heat and the fans for their support.