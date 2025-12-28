Imad Wasim announces separation from wife Sania Ashfaq

LAHORE – National cricketer Imad Wasim and his wife Sania Ashfaq have parted ways.

Imad Wasim announced the separation on social media, stating that the decision was made after long consideration and due to ongoing differences. He said that several issues had remained unresolved over the past few years.

Imad Wasim requested fans and the public to respect their privacy, refrain from using old pictures, and not refer to Sania Ashfaq as his wife anymore.

The national cricketer further said that legal action would be taken against those making negative comments about personal matters. He emphasized that he will always be present for his children and will take full responsibility for their care.

It is worth noting that Imad Wasim and Sania Ashfaq got married in August 2019 and have three children.

In July 2025, reports had also surfaced alleging Imad Wasim’s friendship with a girl named Naila.