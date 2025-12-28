Pcb Appoints Wasim Akram As Psl Brand Ambassador

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has announced the appointment of former captain Wasim Akram as the brand ambassador of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Mohsin Naqvi said that the auction of Multan Sultans will be held after the conclusion of the PSL. In PSL 11, Multan Sultans will be operated by the PCB itself. He added that if Ali Tareen succeeds in bidding for a new team, he can become its owner.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the PCB is now considering starting the PSL on March 23 instead of March 26, and this decision will be made in consultation with all franchises.

The PCB chairman said that Wasim Akram will work for the PSL and will be present during the auction of two teams on January 8. He added that the main focus is now on the bidding for two new teams on January 8. There has been strong interest from all sides, and he is confident that the teams will be sold at good prices on the auction day.

Mohsin Naqvi further said that 10 parties have qualified for the two new PSL teams, and the auction will be held among them in Islamabad on January 8.

He also said that the PCB has written to the ICC regarding the inappropriate behavior of Indian players during the Under-19 Asia Cup. He added that if Indian players do not want to shake hands with Pakistan, then Pakistan also has no desire to do so, and that the Prime Minister has stated that there should be no politics in sports.