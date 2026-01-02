‘Courts aren’t safe anymore’: HRCP condemns Assault on Rajab Butt after Karachi incident

KARACHI – Rajab Butt visited Karachi court on routine appearance which quickly turned into scene of chaos and fear.

Violence inside its judicial system this week after popular YouTuber Rajab Butt was allegedly beaten by group of lawyers during court appearance, prompting strong condemnation from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and raising serious questions about safety and rule of law within court premises.

Butt appeared for hearing on his bail plea in case accusing him of hurting religious sentiments. What should have been a routine legal proceeding descended into chaos when Butt was reportedly attacked inside the courtroom complex. Mian Ali Ashfaq, termed incident as a “life-threatening assault” carried out by fellow lawyers and confirmed that a police case had been registered. Disturbing video footage later emerged showing Butt trying to escape a hostile crowd, his shirt ripped open as he struggled to move forward.

HRCP issued statement on social media expressing “grave concern” over assault and alleged involvement of members of legal fraternity. The commission warned that violence, intimidation and vigilantism especially within court premises, strike at the heart of justice, undermining due process and the rule of law. It demanded a swift and impartial investigation, strict accountability for those responsible and immediate steps to ensure the safety of litigants, lawyers and court officials.

Case filed on complaint of Rajab Butt’s counsel named Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, Advocate Abdul Fatah and 15 to 20 unidentified lawyers as accused.

The controversy deepened as group of lawyers allegedly stormed City Courts police station, manhandled the station house officer and staged a sit-in protest on M.A. Jinnah Road, demanding the registration of a case against Rajab Butt.

Later, Punjab Bar Council suspended the practising licence of Butt’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, for appearing in court despite a strike called by the local bar. The council accused Ashfaq of making remarks against the legal fraternity while defending his client, branding his conduct as “serious professional impropriety” that fuelled discord and severely damaged the unity and reputation of the legal community.

As violence spills from courtrooms to police stations and protests block major roads, the incident has ignited nationwide debate over accountability, professional conduct and the alarming breakdown of order within institutions meant to uphold justice.