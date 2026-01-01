More trouble for Rajab Butt as Punjab Bar cancels His Lawyer’s License

LAHORE – YouTuber Rajab Butt, who faced brutally assault by group of lawyers inside City Court Karachi, is facing another challenge as Punjab Bar Council taken strict action by suspending license of his lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, leaving the YouTuber without legal representation in court.

In a statement, Punjab Bar Council said Mian Ali Ashfaq appeared in court with his client during an ongoing lawyers’ strike and entered bar premises accompanied by a private security guard, an act deemed a clear violation of professional conduct.

Bar Council said Mian Ali Ashfaq breached lawyers’ code of conduct, triggering chaos and unrest among lawyers present at the court. The statement further accused him of engaging in verbal attacks against fellow lawyers, escalating tensions within the legal community.

Punjab Council stressed that actions of Rajab’s legal counsel created division among lawyers, prompting the immediate suspension of his license. Chairman of the Bar Council’s Executive Committee confirmed that the matter has now been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further legal action, signaling that more penalties may follow.

The controversy erupted on Monday, when YouTuber Rajab Butt and Nadeem Naniwala appeared before City Court Karachi. During their appearance, a group of lawyers launched a violent attack on them, turning the court premises into a scene of chaos.

Rajab Butt approached court to seek interim bail in a case registered against him. However, the moment he entered the court premises, he was attacked by lawyers.

Eyewitnesses reported severe physical violence, saying Rajab Butt sustained injuries to his jaw and mouth, began bleeding, and had his clothes torn apart during the assault. His legal team attempted to intervene and rescue him amid the violence.

Court staff and police officials rushed to the scene, and after a highly tense situation, managed to disperse the attackers and restore order.

The incident sparked widespread outrage, raising serious questions about security, professional ethics, and violence within court premises, while Rajab Butt now faces legal battles without his suspended lawyer, deepening the crisis surrounding the high-profile case.