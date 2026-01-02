Ambreen Jan made new PEMRA chief

ISLAMABAD – Ambreen Jan, former Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has been unanimously selected as the new Chairperson of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), marking a significant development for the country’s media regulatory framework.

A Grade-22 officer, Ambreen Jan brings decades of administrative and policy experience to the role. She has previously served as Secretary of Information, a key position that placed her at the forefront of government–media relations.

Her leadership is expected to play a crucial role at a time when PEMRA’s policies continue to influence the direction of electronic and broadcast media across Pakistan.

Ambreen Jan was among five shortlisted candidates considered for the post, including Brigadier (retd) Anwar Ahmed, Mateen Haider, Irfan Ashraf, and Dr Hamid Khan. The selection was made during a high-level meeting of a parliamentary committee chaired by Shehbaz Babar, which was convened to appoint the next head of the influential media regulatory authority.

Following the committee’s unanimous approval, Ambreen Jan’s name has been forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for final confirmation. Once approved, she will assume one of the most powerful regulatory positions in Pakistan’s media sector, with wide-ranging implications for broadcast policy and media governance.