Ambreen Jan becomes new secretary information

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday issued a notification for appointment of Ambreen Jan as new Secretary of Information and Broadcasting.

"Ms. Ambreen Jan, a BS-21 officer of Information Group, presently posted as Executive Director General, External Publicity (EP) Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1971, with immediate effect and until further orders," reads the notification.

Jan has replaced her predecessor Shahira Shahid, who retired from the post a day earlier on July 25.

Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Arshad Munir, and Shamoon Hashmi were also in the race for the post as four candidates were interviewed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the appointment.