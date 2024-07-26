Ambreen Jan becomes new secretary information

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Friday issued a notification for appointment of Ambreen Jan as new Secretary of Information and Broadcasting.
"Ms. Ambreen Jan, a BS-21 officer of Information Group, presently posted as Executive Director General, External Publicity (EP) Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is transferred and posted as Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1971, with immediate effect and until further orders," reads the notification.
Jan has replaced her predecessor Shahira Shahid, who retired from the post a day earlier on July 25.
Sayyed Mubashar Tauqir Shah, Arshad Munir, and Shamoon Hashmi were also in the race for the post as four candidates were interviewed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif before the appointment.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.15
|360.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.75
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.65
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
