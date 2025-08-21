Peak Electricity Hours cut to 11pm to curb losses in Power Sector

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government announced changes in electricity peak and off-peak hours to deal with issues arising from less demand amid surge in solar power systems.

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued directives to DISCOs, including LESCO, requesting proposals to limit peak hours until 11:00 PM. Currently, peak hours run from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, after which all hours are off-peak.

With mushrooming of solar systems in major cities, electricity consumption during peak hours declined, causing financial losses for power sector. To counter this, higher tariffs have been imposed on peak-hour usage to encourage energy conservation.

The move comes amid government’s efforts to balance growing reliance on solar energy with the financial sustainability of the electricity sector.