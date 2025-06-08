‘More than one Electricity Meter Installation still allowed’: Power Division clears air

ISLAMABAD – Installation of more than one Electricity Meter makes headlines as several media reports claim government’s new strategy against those cheating slab division.

Amid contrasting reports, Power Division clarified misinformation circulating on social media about supposed ban on installing second electricity meter, calling such reports completely false and misleading.

A spokesperson for division stressed that these rumors have no basis and appear to be intentionally spread to create public unrest. They warned that sharing or spreading false information is punishable under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

Power Division reassured the public that residents are still eligible to apply for a second electricity meter in compliance with existing laws and regulations. The public was urged to ignore the misleading claims.

NEPRA Consumer Services Manual 2021, separate meters are allowed in residential properties that consist of distinct sections with individual entrances and kitchens.

The division reiterated that laws against electricity theft and subsidy misuse remain fully enforced to protect consumers and the power system.

This statement aims to clear confusion and assure citizens that their rights regarding electricity meters remain intact.