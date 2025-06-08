Pakistan’s Economic Survey 2024-25 shows resilience in face of growth setbacks

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Economic Survey of fiscal year 2024-25 shows growth below expectations while the economy stays resilient.

Economic Survey 2024-25 will be released on Monday by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb in Islamabad, a day before the Budget.

As per official sources, Pakistan’s economy moved up at meagre rate of 2.68pc for the year, falling short of the government’s target of 3.6pc. The overall size of the economy soared by $39.3 billion, reaching $410.96 billion compared to $371.66 billion in the previous year.

Per capita annual income increased by $144, reaching $1,680. Economy expanded by 9,600 billion to a total of 114.7 trillion, up from 105.1 trillion last year. The agricultural sector struggled to meet expectations, with growth of just 0.56% against a 2% target.

Last year, Major crops saw major decline, shrinking by 13.49pc far below the anticipated 4.5pc drop. Cotton ginning also saw a sharp fall of 19%. On the other hand, the livestock sector showed positive growth at 4.72%, outperforming its 3.8% goal.

Industrial growth hovers at 4.77pc, above the target of 4.4pc while large-scale industries contracted by 1.53pc, while small-scale industries surged by 8.81pc. The electricity, gas, and water supply sector showed remarkable growth of 28.88%, far exceeding its 2.5% target, and construction grew at 6.61pc.

The services sector grew at 2.91pc, lagging behind 4.1pc goal, while wholesale and retail trade barely expanded by 0.14%, well below expectations. The information and communication sector, however, performed strongly with 6.48% growth.

Growth in real estate was recorded at 3.75%, slightly above the target. Education, health, and social work sectors showed steady growth, while public administration and social security saw an impressive 9.92% rise.

Experts note that while the economy showed resilience in some areas, challenges remain — particularly in agriculture and large industries — as Pakistan faces domestic and global economic pressures.

The full Economic Survey report will provide detailed insights into the performance of various sectors and outline government strategies for sustained economic growth.