'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value properties in UAE

A report shared by Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) highlights Dubai's real estate market owners and it includes over 17000 Pakistanis, including former President Pervez Musharraf and current President Asif Ali Zardari.
Politicians however downplayed the shocking report, saying their properties were already declared. The leaked data, obtained by the Center for Advanced Defence Studies (C4ADS), reveals details of hundreds of thousands of properties in Dubai and their ownership status, mostly from 2020 and 2022.
Prominent Pakistani names in the list include Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his siblings, Nawaz Sharif's son as well as other political figures.
The leaked data also indicates that Pakistani nationals own properties worth around $11 billion in Dubai, although they constitute less than 2.5% of the total property value. The data was part of the OCCRP's 'Property Leaks' story, revealing ownership details of properties in Dubai, including those owned by politicians, sanctioned individuals, and those accused of criminal activities.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.