'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value properties in UAE

A report shared by Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) highlights Dubai's real estate market owners and it includes over 17000 Pakistanis, including former President Pervez Musharraf and current President Asif Ali Zardari.

Politicians however downplayed the shocking report, saying their properties were already declared. The leaked data, obtained by the Center for Advanced Defence Studies (C4ADS), reveals details of hundreds of thousands of properties in Dubai and their ownership status, mostly from 2020 and 2022.

Prominent Pakistani names in the list include Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his siblings, Nawaz Sharif's son as well as other political figures.

Pakistanis names in Dubai Leaks

The leaked data also indicates that Pakistani nationals own properties worth around $11 billion in Dubai, although they constitute less than 2.5% of the total property value. The data was part of the OCCRP's 'Property Leaks' story, revealing ownership details of properties in Dubai, including those owned by politicians, sanctioned individuals, and those accused of criminal activities.