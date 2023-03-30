Search

Pakistan

Pakistan's forex reserves dip amid delay in IMF bailout package

09:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2023
Pakistan’s forex reserves dip amid delay in IMF bailout package
KARACHI – The total foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan dropped by $323.3 million billion while reserves held by the central bank decreased to US $4.244 billion.

In a statement, the State Bank of Pakistan said the total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian nation currently stand at $9.815 billion as of March 24, 2023.

As of now, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.571 billion from previous level of $5.540 billion.

The decline comes as China is yet to take a decision on a request from Pakistan to roll over a $2 billion loan that matured last week amid a delay in release of bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The cash-strapped Pakistan is desperately awaiting a tranche of $1.1 billion from the global lander that has been delayed since last year.

Latest

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

