Actor Aroosa Siddiqui blessed with a baby boy

Emerging actress Aroosa Siddiqui had been absent from the showbiz industry for the past few months. Explaining the reason, she also shared some happy news with her fans.

The 40-year-old actress, who rose to fame through the drama Qudoosi Sahab Ki Bewa, finally revealed the reason behind her absence.

Always known for her cheerful and warm personality, Aroosa said that she has recently experienced the most beautiful moment of her life.

The actress disclosed that she became a mother for the second time a month ago. The arrival of her baby boy, Farjad, has filled her life with joy.

In her vlog, Aroosa shared the good news, adding that this is her second child, as her first son was born seven years ago.

She also mentioned that becoming a mother at the age of 40 made recovery more challenging this time, but the support of her in-laws, who traveled from Lahore to be with her, made everything much easier.