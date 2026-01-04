Singer booked for performing on ‘Qaidi No 804’ song

LAHORE – A case has been registered against singer Faraz Khan for performing a song attributed to Adiala Jail’s convict 804 during a government-sponsored musical night show.

The music and cultural night was organized by the World City Authority at Shalimar Bagh, where qawwal Faraz Khan and his ensemble performed qawwali.

During the program, an FIR was filed against Faraz Khan for singing the song associated with Adiala Jail convict 804.

The case was registered at Shalimar Police Station under the supervision of Shalimar Bagh in-charge, Zameer, and includes various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Faraz Khan stated that he performed the song on request, yet a case was still registered against him.

The program at Shalimar Bagh was open to the public. The incident has raised questions about regulations for cultural events and sparked a new debate on freedom of artistic expression.

According to police, the investigation has begun, actions are being taken according to the law, and various aspects of the incident are under review.