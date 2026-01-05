Astrologer predicts two marriages for Hania Aamir

LAHORE – Renowned Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, who currently enjoys immense popularity with her hit drama “Meri Zindagi Hai Tu” has recently been at the center of attention due to astrological predictions about her future.

During an appearance on a morning show, astrologers examined her birth chart and horoscope, offering insights into her potential life events. Several astrologers predicted the possibility of two marriages and even a divorce for the actress.

Astrologer Samia Khan, analyzing Hania Aamir’s birth details, suggested that she might have two marriages based on her astrological chart.

She further advised Hania to focus on her career and avoid marriage at this time, warning that if she marries now, there could be a strong likelihood of separation, which could negatively affect her personal life.

Another astrologer, Kanan Chaudhry, believed that there are strong indications that Hania Aamir could get married this year, with a solid relationship potentially leading to marriage. On the other hand, astrologer Ali Muhammad noted that while Hania’s relationships are visible, she is unlikely to marry soon.

Hania’s personal life has always intrigued her fans, especially after her rumored relationship with singer Asim Azhar gained media attention in recent months.