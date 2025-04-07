Psl 10 Commentary Panel Revealed With First Ever Full Urdu Coverage

PSL 2025 set to launch with star-studded ceremony in Rawalpindi this week

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host its first-ever opening ceremony of the HBL PSL.…

By Our Correspondent
How To Stream Psl 2025 On Mobile Devices Android Ios

PSL 2025 traffic plan for Karachi matches announced

KARACHI – The tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) is scheduled to…

By Our Correspondent
Pcb Reacts To Ali Tareens Criticism On Psl

PCB reacts to Ali Tareen’s criticism on PSL

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reacted to Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen’s…

By Web Desk
Psl 10 Traffic Route For Rawalpindi Full Details Here

PSL 10 Traffic Route for Rawalpindi; full details here

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Super League season 10 is finally here, with fans excited to see…

By News Desk
Match Officials For Psl X Announced

Match officials for PSL X announced

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the match officials for Pakistan Super League…

By Web Desk

Rawalpindi Stadium

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Karachi staged Pakistan's first Test match and now Rawalpindi becomes the country's 14th Test ground.
2022 04 02

Lahore

Gaddafi Stadium

The stadium hosted the final of the 1996 World Cup, which was watched by over 60,000 spectators.
Oppo 0
oppo_0

Karachi

National Stadium

The inaugural first-class match was played at NSK between Pakistan and India on April 21-24, 1955.
Screenshot 2023 0220 001307

Multan

Multan Cricket Stadium

Built as a replacement for the Qasim Bagh stadium, Multan Cricket Stadium hosted its first Test match in 2001
Platform Android iOS Web
tapmad LINK LINK LINK
Tamasha LINK LINK LINK
Myco LINK LINK LINK
SHOQ LINK LINK LINK

PSL 2025 Schedule

Date Match Teams Venue
April 11 Match 1 Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi
April 12 Match 2 Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi
April 12 Match 3 Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Karachi
April 13 Match 4 Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi
April 14 Match 5 Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Rawalpindi
April 15 Match 6 Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Karachi
April 16 Match 7 Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi
April 18 Match 8 Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Karachi
April 19 Match 9 Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans Rawalpindi
April 20 Match 10 Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Karachi
April 21 Match 11 Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Karachi
April 22 Match 12 Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Multan
April 23 Match 13 Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Multan
April 24 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore
April 25 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings Lahore
April 26 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Lahore
April 27 Match 17 Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Lahore
April 29 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Lahore
April 30 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Lahore
May 1 Match 20 Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Multan
May 1 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Lahore
May 2 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Lahore
May 3 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Lahore
May 4 Match 24 Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Lahore
May 5 Match 25 Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Multan
May 7 Match 26 Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Rawalpindi
May 7 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi
May 8 Match 28 Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Rawalpindi
May 9 Match 29 Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Multan
May 10 Match 30 Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Rawalpindi
May 13 Match 31 Qualifier Rawalpindi
May 14 Match 32 Eliminator 1 Lahore
May 16 Match 33 Eliminator 2 Lahore
May 18 Match 34 Final Lahore

The History of the Pakistan Super League (PSL): 2016-2025

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has emerged as one of the most prestigious and thrilling T20 cricket leagues globally. From its inception in 2016 to its present-day success, the PSL has not only elevated domestic cricket in Pakistan but also drawn significant international attention. With the backing of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the PSL has become a hub for global cricketing talent, providing players with the chance to compete on a world stage.

Establishment and Launch

The idea of the Pakistan Super League was first announced by the PCB in 2013 during the tenure of former chairman Zaka Ashraf. However, the launch was delayed several times. Initially slated to take place between December 2014 and January 2015, the league faced logistical challenges and issues with securing the necessary financial guarantees. By mid2015, there was sufficient interest from investors and sponsors to launch the league, and Najam Sethi, the then-executive committee chief of the PCB, played a pivotal role in ensuring the PSL became a reality after years of speculation. The league’s goal was clear: to provide a platform for top-tier domestic and international players to compete, while simultaneously growing the sport of cricket in Pakistan. The inaugural season was played in 2016 with five teams: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars. A sixth team, Multan Sultans, was added in the 2018 season. Each of these teams has, at least once, clinched the coveted PSL trophy.

