The idea of the Pakistan Super League was first announced by the PCB in 2013 during the tenure of former chairman Zaka Ashraf. However, the launch was delayed several times. Initially slated to take place between December 2014 and January 2015, the league faced logistical challenges and issues with securing the necessary financial guarantees. By mid2015, there was sufficient interest from investors and sponsors to launch the league, and Najam Sethi, the then-executive committee chief of the PCB, played a pivotal role in ensuring the PSL became a reality after years of speculation. The league’s goal was clear: to provide a platform for top-tier domestic and international players to compete, while simultaneously growing the sport of cricket in Pakistan. The inaugural season was played in 2016 with five teams: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars. A sixth team, Multan Sultans, was added in the 2018 season. Each of these teams has, at least once, clinched the coveted PSL trophy.