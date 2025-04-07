PSL 2025 set to launch with star-studded ceremony in Rawalpindi this week
RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host its first-ever opening ceremony of the HBL PSL.…
PSL 2025 traffic plan for Karachi matches announced
KARACHI – The tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2025) is scheduled to…
PCB reacts to Ali Tareen’s criticism on PSL
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reacted to Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen’s…
PSL 10 Traffic Route for Rawalpindi; full details here
RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Super League season 10 is finally here, with fans excited to see…
Match officials for PSL X announced
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced the match officials for Pakistan Super League…
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalanders
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultan
Rawalpindi
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Lahore
Gaddafi Stadium
Karachi
National Stadium
Multan
Multan Cricket Stadium
PSL 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Teams
|Venue
|April 11
|Match 1
|Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
|Rawalpindi
|April 12
|Match 2
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators
|Rawalpindi
|April 12
|Match 3
|Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
|Karachi
|April 13
|Match 4
|Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
|Rawalpindi
|April 14
|Match 5
|Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Rawalpindi
|April 15
|Match 6
|Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|April 16
|Match 7
|Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans
|Rawalpindi
|April 18
|Match 8
|Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|April 19
|Match 9
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans
|Rawalpindi
|April 20
|Match 10
|Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
|Karachi
|April 21
|Match 11
|Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|April 22
|Match 12
|Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
|Multan
|April 23
|Match 13
|Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
|Multan
|April 24
|Match 14
|Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|April 25
|Match 15
|Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|April 26
|Match 16
|Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|April 27
|Match 17
|Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|April 29
|Match 18
|Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
|Lahore
|April 30
|Match 19
|Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 1
|Match 20
|Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
|Multan
|May 1
|Match 21
|Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
|Lahore
|May 2
|Match 22
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 3
|Match 23
|Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
|Lahore
|May 4
|Match 24
|Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
|Lahore
|May 5
|Match 25
|Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
|Multan
|May 7
|Match 26
|Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
|Rawalpindi
|May 7
|Match 27
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
|May 8
|Match 28
|Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
|Rawalpindi
|May 9
|Match 29
|Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
|Multan
|May 10
|Match 30
|Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
|Rawalpindi
|May 13
|Match 31
|Qualifier
|Rawalpindi
|May 14
|Match 32
|Eliminator 1
|Lahore
|May 16
|Match 33
|Eliminator 2
|Lahore
|May 18
|Match 34
|Final
|Lahore
Points Table
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
The History of the Pakistan Super League (PSL): 2016-2025
The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has emerged as one of the most prestigious and thrilling T20 cricket leagues globally. From its inception in 2016 to its present-day success, the PSL has not only elevated domestic cricket in Pakistan but also drawn significant international attention. With the backing of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the PSL has become a hub for global cricketing talent, providing players with the chance to compete on a world stage.
Establishment and Launch
The idea of the Pakistan Super League was first announced by the PCB in 2013 during the tenure of former chairman Zaka Ashraf. However, the launch was delayed several times. Initially slated to take place between December 2014 and January 2015, the league faced logistical challenges and issues with securing the necessary financial guarantees. By mid2015, there was sufficient interest from investors and sponsors to launch the league, and Najam Sethi, the then-executive committee chief of the PCB, played a pivotal role in ensuring the PSL became a reality after years of speculation. The league’s goal was clear: to provide a platform for top-tier domestic and international players to compete, while simultaneously growing the sport of cricket in Pakistan. The inaugural season was played in 2016 with five teams: Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, and Lahore Qalandars. A sixth team, Multan Sultans, was added in the 2018 season. Each of these teams has, at least once, clinched the coveted PSL trophy.
FAQ's
When will PSL 10 (2025) start?
The official start date of PSL 10 is expected to be in Apr 2025. The complete schedule will be announced by the PCB soon.
How many teams are participating in PSL 2025?
A total of 6 teams are participating:
• Lahore Qalandars
• Karachi Kings
• Islamabad United
• Multan Sultans
• Peshawar Zalmi
• Quetta Gladiators
Where will PSL 10 matches be played?
PSL 2025 matches will be hosted in multiple cities across Pakistan, including:
• Lahore
• Karachi
• Rawalpindi
• Multan
Where can I watch PSL 10 live?
You can watch PSL 2025 live via:
• Official TV broadcasters (like PTV Sports, A Sports, Ten Sports)
• Live streaming platforms (e.g., Daraz App, Tapmad, Tamasha, and more)
How can I buy tickets for PSL 10 matches?
Tickets will be available online via the official PCB partner websites and selected outlets.
Details will be updated closer to the tournament.
Where can I find the full PSL 10 schedule?
The complete PSL 2025 match schedule will be available on this page as soon as it’s
officially announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Who won the last PSL season (PSL 9)?
Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 9 title in 2024.
Will there be a fantasy league for PSL 10?
Yes, PSL Fantasy League is expected to return for PSL 10. Fans will be able to create their
teams and compete for points and prizes.
How can I follow live scores and match updates?
You can follow ball-by-ball live scores, commentary, and match updates right here on our
website’s Live Score section.
Will there be a quiz or fan contest for PSL 10?
Yes! Our website will host a PSL 10 Quiz Section where fans can participate and win
exciting prizes.