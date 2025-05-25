PSL 10 final: Grand ceremony honours Pakistan Navy

Psl 10 Final Grand Ceremony Honours Pakistan Navy

LAHORE – A grand ceremony was held during the final match of PSL 10, paying tribute to the Pakistan Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the event as a special guest, along with Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, and former PCB chairman Najam Sethi was also present at the memorable occasion.

Renowned singers Abrarul Haq, Nadeem Abbas and others captivated the audience with his powerful performance, while the stadium echoed with chants of “Long live Pakistan Army.”

The ceremony concluded with a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the sky with colorful lights. The PSL 10 final was not only a celebration of cricket but also a powerful show of national unity.

