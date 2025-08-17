Hero headmaster: How one man saved nearly a thousand children from Swat floods

SWAT – In Swat’s Manglor area, a government primary school was severely damaged by flooding, but the quick thinking of the school principal saved the lives of hundreds of children.

Headmaster Saeed Ahmed of Government Primary School Manglor told the media that on the day of the flood, the nearby stream suddenly swelled in the morning.

Sensing the danger, he instructed all teachers to dismiss the students immediately. During this time, floodwater entered the school and its boundary wall collapsed.

Thanks to his timely action, all 936 students were safely evacuated.

Saeed Ahmed said the entire school was inundated within just five minutes, with classrooms and offices submerged, but thankfully no lives were lost.

He appealed to the government to take urgent steps for the restoration of the school damaged by the flood.