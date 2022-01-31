PSL 7: Gladiators name Hassan Khan as replacement for Afridi
KARACHI – Quetta Gladiators have named left-handed spinner Hassan Khan as a replacement for Covid affected Shahid Afridi for the initial matches of the PSL seventh edition.
A statement issued by the Pakistani Cricket Board (PCB) said the partial replacement has been made as Afridi is undergoing seven days isolation.
Meanwhile, the 23-year-old will be available for selection for Quetta’s crucial game against Multan Sultans on Monday (today).
Quetta Gladiators have three more games in the first leg of the country's leading cricket event. The sarfraz-led squad will go against Multan Sultans (today), Islamabad United on February 3, and Lahore Qalandars on February 7.
In a similar development, the PCR test of star player Shahid Afridi has returned negative on Sunday. The Antigen test will be conducted tomorrow and if Boom Boom clears that, he will join the squad.
Last week, the former skipper of the Pakistan national squad tested positive for covid-19 and is spending isolation at his home while following the PCB covid protocols.
