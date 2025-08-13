Punjab Schools to reopen on August 18 as new Summer Vacation schedule announced

LAHORE – Punjab authorities announced revised dates for reopening of schools after prolonged summer vacations. Classes for 9th and 10th grades, as well as O-Level, A-Level, and Intermediate students, will resume from August 18, 2025 Monday.

Classes from 1st to 8th grades will return to school on September 1. The updated schedule applies to both public and private educational institutions.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat stated that the decision was made after consultation with education experts to ensure an effective academic calendar.

Punjab government earlier extended summer vacations for all public and private schools, with classes now resuming on September 1, replacing the previous August 14 date.

District education authorities are instructed to follow new schedule as the change comes amid extreme weather, though its impact on the academic year or exams is not yet clear.