Lahore Schools face action for reopening during Extended Summer Vacations

LAHORE – Lahore District Education Authority issued show-cause notices to more than a dozen private schools for violating government’s summer vacation extension by reopening classes early.

According to officials, surprise inspections by undercover teams found schools operating during break, in violation of the Punjab Private Educational Institutions Act. The notices direct school principals to appear before the authority and explain their actions or face legal proceedings.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat reiterated that extended summer holidays apply to all private institutions, warning that parents should report any violations.

Punjab Education Department announced that all schools across the province will now reopen on September 1 instead of August 14, citing the ongoing heatwave.