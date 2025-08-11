Lahore school principal arrested for sexually harassing fourth grade student

LAHORE – Police have arrested a school principal in Lahore over allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a fourth-grade student.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr. Muhammad Umar said the suspect, identified as Ghulam Nabi, was taken into custody by the Hanjarwal police.

Initial investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly been engaging in inappropriate conduct with an 11-year-old girl for the past two months.

A police spokesperson stated that the suspect also reportedly threatened the student with serious consequences if she disclosed the abuse to anyone.

The case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s mother. Following the arrest, Ghulam Nabi has been handed over to the investigation wing for further legal proceedings.

Authorities have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and strict action will be taken under the law.