Will State Bank of Pakistan release new Currency Notes for Eidul Fitr 2026?

ISLAMABAD – Eidul Fitr 2026 is around the corner, and Pakistanis are excited for celebrations and tradition of exchanging Eidi.

Amid anticipation, a document circulating on social media claiming that fresh currency notes will not be available for Eid ul Fitr. The alleged notice suggested that the traditional issuance of new notes would be halted and SMS-based services for obtaining currency notes would be suspended, prompting speculation that citizens would need to rely solely on digital transactions.

State Bank officially denied issuing any such notification. Authorities confirmed that no announcement titled “Non-Availability of Fresh Currency Notes for Eid-ul-Fitr 2026” exists and emphasized that official communications regarding currency distribution are made only through verified press releases and formal channels.

A review of viral document reveals inconsistencies typical of fabricated notices, including unofficial formatting and the absence of authentication from the central bank. Experts caution that such fake documents frequently circulate ahead of major holidays, exploiting public expectations about Eidi distribution to generate confusion and online engagement.

SBP reiterated that it does not disseminate official information via WhatsApp messages, SMS alerts, or unverified letters. Citizens were urged to rely only on announcements published on its official platforms and to treat any claims from unofficial sources as unverified.

Fact-checking organizations have also highlighted the importance of verifying information before sharing it on social media, as misinformation can spread rapidly and create unnecessary public concern. While demand for fresh currency notes typically rises during Eid celebrations, no evidence suggests that their issuance has been discontinued or restricted for 2026.

Until an official statement is released, claims about the unavailability of new notes remain unsubstantiated. Authorities continue to encourage the public to depend on credible sources for updates and to avoid circulating unverified information.