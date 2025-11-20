Sri Lanka elect to bowl first against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi T20I Tri-Series

RAWALPINDI – Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in their second match of the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Zimbabwe’s playing XI for the match includes Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor (wicketkeeper), Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (captain), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, and Graeme Cremer.

Sri Lanka will field Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, and Eshan Malinga.

Head-to-head record: Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have faced each other nine times in T20 internationals. The 2014 champions have dominated these encounters, winning seven matches, while Zimbabwe have recorded just two victories. The teams last met in a bilateral T20I series in September, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious 2-1 on Zimbabwean soil.

The match promises an exciting contest as Sri Lanka look to maintain their superior record against the Chevrons, while Zimbabwe aim to level the score and improve their T20I statistics.