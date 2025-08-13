Pakistan Army, Civil Armed Forces deployed nationwide ahead of Chehlum Imam Hussain

ISLAMABAD – Federal government deployed Pakistan Army and civil armed forces nationwide to ensure foolproof security, ahead of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

After federal cabinet approval, armed forces will operate under Article 245 of the Constitution, while civil armed forces have been deployed under Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997. Both will coordinate with provincial governments and district administrations to maintain law and order during the religious observance.

The deployment comes amid requests for security from all four provinces, as well as from Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and the Islamabad district administration. Authorities have assured citizens of comprehensive measures to safeguard public gatherings during the Chehlum.

To ensure security during Chehlum, KP government enforced Section 144 across 13 districts from August 9 to August 15. The affected districts are Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Bannu, Tank, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Nowshera, Kurram, Mardan, and Lakki Marwat.

Under the restrictions, activities such as wall chalking, pillion riding, making provocative speeches, and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. Fireworks and access to rooftops along the Chehlum procession routes are not allowed, and Afghan nationals are restricted from public areas. Authorities have urged residents to follow these rules strictly to maintain peace and security during the processions.