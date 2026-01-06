‘Stay Connected’: Lahore introduces Free Mobile Charging at Safety Zones

LAHORE – Another groundbreaking initiative under leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Punjab Safe Cities Authority rolled out free emergency mobile phone charging service in Lahore, taking citizen safety to the next level.

Now, at select locations across the city, residents can access four essential facilities in one spot, a panic button, CM free Wi-Fi, and free emergency mobile phone charging, all designed to enhance public security and convenience.

A spokesperson from Safe City revealed that the government plans to install these emergency charging stations at 100 locations throughout Lahore. Already, 30 locations are fully operational, and residents have started benefiting from this lifesaving facility.

This bold move ensures that safety zones are now more effective than ever, allowing citizens to stay connected during emergencies without worrying about dead phone batteries. With Lahore stepping up as a model city for public safety, this initiative promises both security and convenience at the fingertips of every resident.