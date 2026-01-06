Afghan Nationals Behind 10 Major Terror Attacks in Pakistan Last Year: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that Afghan nationals were involved in 10 of the largest terrorist incidents in Pakistan last year. Speaking to journalists during a press briefing on Tuesday, he detailed the Pakistan Army’s successful counter-terrorism operations, highlighting the scale of the ongoing threat.

According to Lt. Gen. Chaudhry, 75,000 intelligence-driven operations were conducted nationwide, uncovering 5,400 terrorist incidents, which claimed the lives of 1,235 law enforcement personnel and civilians. The military also eliminated 2,597 terrorists over the year, he added.

“The strongholds of the Khawarij rebellion and Indian-backed terrorism are in Afghanistan, where all major terrorist organizations are nurtured,” he warned. Highlighting some of last year’s major attacks, including the Jafar Express attack, FC Headquarters Bannu, and Cadet College Wana, he reiterated that Afghan nationals played a role in 10 of the largest terror incidents in Pakistan.

Army spokesperson sounded alarm on Kabul’s role as global hub for terrorism, saying: “Afghanistan has become a safe haven for terrorists from around the world. Al-Qaeda, ISIS, and BLA operate freely there. Even 2,500 foreign terrorists from Syria have arrived in Afghanistan to fight.”

This warning underscores persistent cross-border terror threat, with Afghanistan serving as a breeding ground for extremist groups targeting Pakistan. The ISPR chief emphasized that Pakistan’s military continues to conduct precise operations to eliminate terrorists and protect civilians, while global attention must remain on Afghanistan as a hub of international terrorism.