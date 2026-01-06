Terrorism in KP backed by ‘Supportive Political Environment’: DG ISPR

PESHAWAR – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made a hard-hitting statement, revealing that 80 percent of terrorist incidents in Pakistan have occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, directly attributing this alarming figure to the availability of a politically conducive environment for terrorists in the province.

Army spokesperson said that last year 80 percent of suicide attacks also took place in KP, raising serious questions about why militants find space, facilitation, and tolerance there. He reiterated multiple times that the core reason for higher terrorism in KP is the favorable political environment available to terrorists, which enables them to regroup, operate, and strike repeatedly.

Briefing senior journalists on security forces’ operations in 2025, DG ISPR revealed staggering figures from the ongoing war against terrorism. He said that 75,175 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted last year, during which 5,400 terrorist incidents occurred, resulting in the martyrdom of 1,235 civilians and law enforcement personnel. He stressed that despite these sacrifices, the state remains fully committed to eliminating terrorism.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry disclosed that 5,397 counterterrorism operations have already been carried out this year, calling the number “very large” but necessary. He explained that operations are conducted daily across the country, and some battles are not only necessary but fully justified. He emphasized that terrorists are being engaged everywhere.

Providing a provincial breakdown, he said that out of last year’s operations, 14,658 were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 58,778 in Balochistan, and 1,739 in other parts of the country. Last year also witnessed 27 suicide attacks, the majority of which occurred in KP.

DG ISPR said that terrorism began resurging in 2021, the same year major political changes occurred in Afghanistan and the Doha Agreement was signed. That year, 193 terrorists were killed. He stated that Afghan groups had made three promises in Doha: that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism, terrorism would be eliminated, and women’s education would be ensured—adding that these promises were not fulfilled.

He further revealed that in 2025 alone, 2,597 terrorists have been eliminated, again questioning why KP continues to see the highest number of incidents. According to him, the answer remains the same: terrorists enjoy a conducive environment in the province.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna-e-Hindustan are headquartered in Afghanistan, where all terrorist organizations are present and being nurtured. He said tensions erupted on the Pak-Afghan border in October last year, and despite repeated warnings to Afghanistan to control Khawarij terrorists, Pakistan was forced to target Afghan posts within hours when diplomacy failed.

He said the United States left behind $7.2 billion worth of advanced weaponry in Afghanistan, which is now strengthening militant groups. He accused the Afghan Taliban of training the TTP, sponsoring terrorism to run a war economy, and alleged that terrorism in Pakistan is backed by India. He warned that while the Taliban consolidate control in Afghanistan, their militant settlement process is beginning inside Pakistan.

Reaffirming the state’s stance, the DG ISPR said terrorists have no connection with Pakistan, Islam, or Balochistan, and that the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s counterterrorism efforts. He stressed that the war against terrorism is the entire nation’s war, and it is absolutely clear that this war must be won—and will be won by force.

He said there is complete political consensus on the National Action Plan (NAP), and its implementation is essential to eradicate terrorism. He noted that whenever decisive action is taken, calls emerge to negotiate with terrorists, but since 2023, the state of Pakistan has stood firmly against them.

Concluding his briefing, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that Pakistan has no choice but to fight and defeat terrorism, adding that this is a war the nation must win—at all costs.