PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators opt to field first against Lahore Qalandars

RAWALPINDI – Quetta Gladiators won the toss and chose to field against Lahore Qalandars in the fourth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

The match is being played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where Quetta captain Saud Shakeel invited Lahore skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi to bat first.

It’s worth noting that Lahore Qalandars lost their opening match against Islamabad United, while Quetta Gladiators began their campaign with a solid win over Peshawar Zalmi.

On the points table, Quetta currently have two points, while Lahore remain scoreless.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Naeem, Abdullah Shafique, Daryl Mitchell, Sam Billings (w), Sikandar Raza, Jahandad Khan, Rishad Hossain, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Asif Afridi

Quetta Gladiators: Saud Shakeel (c), Finn Allen, Hasan Nawaz, Kusal Mendis (w), Rilee Rossouw, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq