PM Shehbaz visits GHQ, vows zero tolerance against cross-border threats

RAWALPINDI – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the General Headquarters (GHQ), where the military leadership provided him with a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The prime minister directed that a zero-tolerance policy be adopted against the nexus between “Fitna al-Khawarij” and the Afghan Taliban regime, as well as against their subversive activities.

He stated that actions by the Afghan Taliban regime and Fitna al-Khawarij against Pakistan are unacceptable.

The prime minister affirmed that under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, the Pakistan Armed Forces remain fully prepared at all times to defend the country.

He emphasized that Pakistan knows well how to defend itself against any aggression.

The prime minister also praised the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces for repelling attacks in border areas by the Afghan Taliban regime and for delivering a strong and effective response.

He concluded by stating that the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces in safeguarding the homeland.