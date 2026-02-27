12 Pak Army Soldiers Martyred, over 270 Taliban militants killed in Cross-Border Strikes: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Directorate General Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed that 12 brave Pakistani soldiers were martyred and 27 injured in what officials describe as fierce counter-operation after aggression from Afghanistan.

One soldier remains missing amid the chaos of battle, he said. Armed forces spokesperson sources claim the operation struck deep into Afghan territory, hitting 22 high-value military sites in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktika.

These locations, carefully picked on intelligence grounds, reportedly housed command centers, logistics bases, and ammunition depots linked to the Taliban and other militant networks. Authorities insist the strikes were executed with precision to avoid civilian casualties.

ISPR chief confirmed that at least 18 positions were captured, and reports suggest more than 115 tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery pieces were destroyed, dealing a heavy blow to militant capabilities.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq is framed by Pakistan as justified response to coordinated cross-border hostilities. However, tensions remain sky-high, and the region now braces for potential further escalation.