DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry is addressing key presser, revealing massive damages to Afghan Taliban military regions as Pakistan intensified operation Ghazab ul Haq after Taliban aggression.

12 Pak Army soldiers martyred/274 militants killed

Lt Gen Sharif confirmed killing of 274 Afghan Taliban and militant groups members who have been eliminated so far, while over 400 sustained injuries.

The military spokesperson further revealed that security forces have demolished 73 posts and captured 17 strategic positions in the ongoing offensive. Pak forces destroyed around 115 military assets, including tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and artillery pieces, dealing a significant blow to militant infrastructure.

DG ISPR described the recent aggression as a coordinated attack involving extremist networks operating from Afghanistan, accusing them of collaboration in cross-border hostilities.

He labeled the Afghan Taliban administration a “master proxy” allegedly providing space for militant organisations and facilitating activities against Pakistan’s security interests. The briefing underscored growing concerns about regional stability and the persistent threat of terrorism, with authorities reiterating their commitment to safeguarding national security and countering militant operations.

He claimed that this proxy structure sprang into action recently in coordination with elements he referred to as militants, raising serious questions about regional security dynamics.

The military spokesperson provided an in-depth security briefing, highlighting the grave challenges posed by cross-border militancy and outlining the steps being taken to counter threats and strengthen regional stability. He also offered updates on ongoing operations aimed at dismantling terrorist networks and enhancing border management to prevent infiltration and attacks.

The press conference comes at a time of heightened tension and global scrutiny over security conditions in the region. Authorities reiterated their unwavering commitment to protecting national security while advocating for peaceful relations and constructive engagement with neighboring states, including Pakistan. Officials emphasized that coordinated international and regional efforts are essential to combating militancy and ensuring lasting peace.

This strong statement from the military spokesperson is expected to ignite widespread debate over security strategies and diplomatic relations in South Asia as the region grapples with persistent challenges.