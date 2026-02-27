Iftar Time in Lahore Today – 27 February 2026

In Lahore, the iftar timing for February 26 is 6:00 PM. Followers of the Jafaria school will end their fast 10 minutes later at 6:10 PM.

Iftar Time in Lahore

Date Iftar (Hanafi) Iftar (Jafria) 24 February 6:00 PM 6:10 PM

These timings are part of the daily fasting schedule observed during the holy month. Authorities and religious organizations encourage fasting individuals to prepare in advance by setting reminders and consuming hydrating and nutritious foods at sehri.

Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Such preparations help maintain energy levels and ensure a comfortable fasting routine throughout the day.