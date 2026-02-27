Iftar Time in Lahore Today – 27 February 2026

In Lahore, the iftar timing for February 26 is 6:00 PM. Followers of the Jafaria school will end their fast 10 minutes later at 6:10 PM.
Iftar Time in Lahore
|Date
|Iftar (Hanafi)
|Iftar (Jafria)
|24 February
|6:00 PM
|6:10 PM
These timings are part of the daily fasting schedule observed during the holy month. Authorities and religious organizations encourage fasting individuals to prepare in advance by setting reminders and consuming hydrating and nutritious foods at sehri.
Ramadan 2026 Calendar
Such preparations help maintain energy levels and ensure a comfortable fasting routine throughout the day.
Best Iftar in Lahore 2026 – Check Top Ramadan Buffets Dining Deals