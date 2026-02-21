Latest

Best Iftar in Lahore 2026 – Check Top Ramadan Buffets Dining Deals

By News Desk
2:15 pm | Feb 21, 2026
Best Iftar In Lahore 2026 Check Top Ramadan Buffets Dining Deals

Lahore is known for its bustling streets, especially during Ramadan, when the aroma of sizzling delicacies fills the air. The holy month brings families together to break their fast, and restaurants across the city, especially in Gulberg, Johar Town, and DHA, transform into hubs of warmth and celebration, offering irresistible Iftar deals that make every meal a memorable experience.

From lavish buffets to Sehri, Lahore’s food scene in 2026 is set to delight diners with flavors that bring people together.

Lahore Iftar Deals 2026

Top eateries have introduced special Ramadan menus featuring traditional and contemporary dishes at competitive prices. Deals start as low as Rs2,399 for Iftar and go up to premium buffet experiences of around Rs8,000 at high-end restaurants, offering Chinese and continental menus along with lavish spreads of Pakistani favorites.

. Restaurant Iftar Sehr
1 Adab 4,500
2 Arcadian Cafe 4,795
3 Baranh 4,999 2,499
4 Bagh 5,445 3,495
5 Bohat Aala 5,995 3,195
6 Cafe Aylanto 8,615
7 Carnival Buffet 3,299 1,799
8 Chandni Chowk 3,099 2,499
9 China Town n Jade Cafe 3,399
10 Curry Leaves 3,690
11 Dumpukht 5,495
12 Freddys Cafe 5,995
13 Junoon 5,995 2,995
14 Lal Qila 3,790 2,390
15 Marco Polo PC 6,350 5,100
16 Mandarin Kitchen 5,495
17 Masalawala 5,495 3,295
18 Monal 4,745 2,895
19 Nadeem Buffet 5,500
20 Oban Hotel 2,399 1,399
21 Paola’s 8,500 5,800
22 PF Changs 5,490
23 Ramada 5,500
24 Rose Palace 3,299 1,999
25 Spice Bazar 6,495 3,495
26 Tuscany Courtyard 4,695
27 Villa Grand Buffet 4,250 1,950
28 Village 3,890 1,990
29 Yum Chinese & Thai 5,495
30 Yum Yard 2,995 1,395
31 Ziafat 3,850

Yum Yard offers Iftar at Rs2,995, while premium dining experiences such as Cafe Aylanto offer Iftar at Rs8,615. Buffets at places like Ziafat (Rs3,850 per person) and Lal Qila (Rs3,790) remain popular family choices.

Monal Lahore, Spice Bazar, and Bohat Aala also offer combined Iftar and Sehri packages, making them ideal for value-for-money deals. Meanwhile, continental and Chinese cuisine lovers can explore deals at PF Changs and Yum Chinese & Thai.

With Ramadan being a time of togetherness and celebration, these deals provide residents and visitors with various options to enjoy memorable dining experiences. Food enthusiasts are encouraged to book in advance, as many restaurants expect high demand throughout the holy month.

