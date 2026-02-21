Best Iftar in Lahore 2026 – Check Top Ramadan Buffets Dining Deals

Lahore is known for its bustling streets, especially during Ramadan, when the aroma of sizzling delicacies fills the air. The holy month brings families together to break their fast, and restaurants across the city, especially in Gulberg, Johar Town, and DHA, transform into hubs of warmth and celebration, offering irresistible Iftar deals that make every meal a memorable experience.

From lavish buffets to Sehri, Lahore’s food scene in 2026 is set to delight diners with flavors that bring people together.

Lahore Iftar Deals 2026

Top eateries have introduced special Ramadan menus featuring traditional and contemporary dishes at competitive prices. Deals start as low as Rs2,399 for Iftar and go up to premium buffet experiences of around Rs8,000 at high-end restaurants, offering Chinese and continental menus along with lavish spreads of Pakistani favorites.

. Restaurant Iftar Sehr 1 Adab 4,500 – 2 Arcadian Cafe 4,795 – 3 Baranh 4,999 2,499 4 Bagh 5,445 3,495 5 Bohat Aala 5,995 3,195 6 Cafe Aylanto 8,615 – 7 Carnival Buffet 3,299 1,799 8 Chandni Chowk 3,099 2,499 9 China Town n Jade Cafe 3,399 10 Curry Leaves 3,690 11 Dumpukht 5,495 12 Freddys Cafe 5,995 – 13 Junoon 5,995 2,995 14 Lal Qila 3,790 2,390 15 Marco Polo PC 6,350 5,100 16 Mandarin Kitchen 5,495 17 Masalawala 5,495 3,295 18 Monal 4,745 2,895 19 Nadeem Buffet 5,500 – 20 Oban Hotel 2,399 1,399 21 Paola’s 8,500 5,800 22 PF Changs 5,490 23 Ramada 5,500 24 Rose Palace 3,299 1,999 25 Spice Bazar 6,495 3,495 26 Tuscany Courtyard 4,695 27 Villa Grand Buffet 4,250 1,950 28 Village 3,890 1,990 29 Yum Chinese & Thai 5,495 – 30 Yum Yard 2,995 1,395 31 Ziafat 3,850 –

Yum Yard offers Iftar at Rs2,995, while premium dining experiences such as Cafe Aylanto offer Iftar at Rs8,615. Buffets at places like Ziafat (Rs3,850 per person) and Lal Qila (Rs3,790) remain popular family choices.

Monal Lahore, Spice Bazar, and Bohat Aala also offer combined Iftar and Sehri packages, making them ideal for value-for-money deals. Meanwhile, continental and Chinese cuisine lovers can explore deals at PF Changs and Yum Chinese & Thai.

With Ramadan being a time of togetherness and celebration, these deals provide residents and visitors with various options to enjoy memorable dining experiences. Food enthusiasts are encouraged to book in advance, as many restaurants expect high demand throughout the holy month.