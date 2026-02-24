Icc Changes T20 World Cup Semi Final Schedule

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revised the schedule for the T20 World Cup.

Whether Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals or not, if Sri Lanka qualify for the semi-finals, the first semi-final will be played in Colombo — regardless of whether the opposing team is India or any other side.

In a statement sent to all stakeholders after the completion of the Super Eight stage, the ICC clarified the arrangements for the semi-finals.

According to the statement, the first semi-final could be held in either Colombo or Kolkata, and the decision will be made under specific conditions.

The ICC said that if Pakistan qualify for the semi-finals, they will play Semi-Final 1 in Colombo on March 4.

If Pakistan fail to qualify but Sri Lanka make it to the semi-finals and are drawn against a team other than India, Sri Lanka will play Semi-Final 1 in Colombo.

The ICC further clarified that if neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka reach the semi-finals, then Semi-Final 1 will be played in Kolkata, while Semi-Final 2 will take place in Mumbai.

If India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai — except in the event of a match against Pakistan, in which case the game will be moved to Colombo.