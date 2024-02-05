'Khul Ke Khel': Ali Zafar finally shares title of PSL 9 anthem

ISLAMABAD – Fans are excited for the upcoming Pakistan Super League PSL 9th edition anthem, and rockstar Ali Zafar further hyped the release as he shared the title of the song.

Talented Pakistani actor and singer announced the title of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season 9 anthem.

Ali Zafar, who earlier roped in controversy due to his litigation with Meesha Shafi, said this time it’s about playing and living fearlessly. In a social media post, Ali told fans to get dancing shoes ready for the show.

So this time it’s about playing and living fearlessly and so I wrote …. “KHUL KE KHEL” ✨ Get your dancing shoes ready !



#KhulKeKhel #comingsoon #HBLPSL9 #anthem https://t.co/BO5Wrpt6JZ — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 4, 2024

Fans were quick to respond to Zafar's post about the PSL anthem.

Previously, Ali released blasting songs for PSL editions in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but was replaced by other stars.

This year, the rockstar is back, and fans eye music, festivities, and fireworks at the PSL 2024 opening ceremony.

The ninth edition of HBL PSL will begin on 17 February 2024 and the opening match will be played in Lahore, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.