'Khul Ke Khel': Ali Zafar finally shares title of PSL 9 anthem

ISLAMABAD – Fans are excited for the upcoming Pakistan Super League PSL 9th edition anthem, and rockstar Ali Zafar further hyped the release as he shared the title of the song.
Talented Pakistani actor and singer announced the title of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 season 9 anthem.
Ali Zafar, who earlier roped in controversy due to his litigation with Meesha Shafi, said this time it’s about playing and living fearlessly. In a social media post, Ali told fans to get dancing shoes ready for the show.
So this time it’s about playing and living fearlessly and so I wrote …. “KHUL KE KHEL” ✨ Get your dancing shoes ready !— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 4, 2024
#KhulKeKhel #comingsoon #HBLPSL9 #anthem https://t.co/BO5Wrpt6JZ
Fans were quick to respond to Zafar's post about the PSL anthem.
Previously, Ali released blasting songs for PSL editions in 2016, 2017 and 2018, but was replaced by other stars.
This year, the rockstar is back, and fans eye music, festivities, and fireworks at the PSL 2024 opening ceremony.
The ninth edition of HBL PSL will begin on 17 February 2024 and the opening match will be played in Lahore, with defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.
The marquee event will be played in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi – with the final of the six-team tournament taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on 18 March.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on Feb 5, 2024 (Monday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.9 for buying and 281.85 for selling.
On Monday, Euro stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|281.85
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.54
|751.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.21
|39.61
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.75
|41.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.3
|918.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.76
|173.76
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.14
|734.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.92
|328.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
