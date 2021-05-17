Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal
Share
Despite the fact that Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep their private life under rugs, their massive fan following leaves no stone unturned to hawk their adorable interactions.
This time around the Bharat star penned down a sweet birthday note for her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. The Uri star celebrated his 33 birthday on May 16 as family and friends showered him with love.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Kaif posted a stunning throwback photo of Vicky to wish him as she wrote, “Happiest birthday Vicky Kaushal. May u always be smiling”
While rumours have been rife for quite some time that the couple has been dating, Kaif and Kasuhak are yet to make their relationship official.
On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Moreover, the diva also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty.
Eid Mubarak – Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, ... 04:30 PM | 14 May, 2021
Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated by the Muslim community around the world on May 13 and May 14. The occasion marks the ...
-
- Serena Agha appointed as PCB’s first HR director05:31 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Hold Israel accountable for its war crimes, Pakistan to UNSC05:18 PM | 17 May, 2021
- US recognises Pakistani engineer for contributing to NASA’s Mars ...04:58 PM | 17 May, 2021
-
-
- Is Tuba Aamir getting divorce from Dr Aamir Liaquat?03:17 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s debut song with Sahir Ali Bagga gets applause02:42 PM | 17 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021