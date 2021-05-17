Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal
Web Desk
04:14 PM | 17 May, 2021
Katrina Kaif sends birthday greetings to rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal
Share

Despite the fact that Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep their private life under rugs, their massive fan following leaves no stone unturned to hawk their adorable interactions.

This time around the Bharat star penned down a sweet birthday note for her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. The Uri star celebrated his 33 birthday on May 16 as family and friends showered him with love.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Kaif posted a stunning throwback photo of Vicky to wish him as she wrote, “Happiest birthday Vicky Kaushal. May u always be smiling”

While rumours have been rife for quite some time that the couple has been dating, Kaif and Kasuhak are yet to make their relationship official.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Moreover, the diva also has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in her kitty. 

Eid Mubarak – Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, ... 04:30 PM | 14 May, 2021

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated by the Muslim community around the world on May 13 and May 14. The occasion marks the ...

More From This Category
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021
05:43 PM | 17 May, 2021
Is Tuba Aamir getting divorce from Dr Aamir ...
03:17 PM | 17 May, 2021
Alizeh Shah’s debut song with Sahir Ali Bagga ...
02:42 PM | 17 May, 2021
Sonya Hussyn’s mother thought Shoaib Malik ...
02:06 PM | 17 May, 2021
Tariq Jameel praises Salman Khan in video message
12:34 AM | 17 May, 2021
Bollywood's Hina Khan wears Pakistani designer on ...
02:38 PM | 16 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Miss Mexico Andrea Meza crowned Miss Universe 2021
05:43 PM | 17 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr