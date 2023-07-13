Faryal Mehmood turns head with latest pictures

Lollywood diva Faryal Mehmood has been creating waves amongst the public as the drop-dead gorgeous actress looked stunning in her latest clicks.

Flaunting an aesthetic flamboyance, the Raqeeb Se star left the temperature soaring high. However, the 30-year-old star has created an uproar due to her bold photos and revealing wardrobe.

She posed and sparkled in a black corset and a nude skirt with her hair looking super pretty. The actress is no stranger to criticism owing to her bold and sassy style statement.

"Mastani ✨????" captioned Mehmood.

On the work front, Mehmood's latest works include Kambakht, Sorry: A Love Story, and Half Fry.