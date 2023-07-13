Pakistani documentary The Accused: Damned or Devoted scores nomination at 75th Emmy Awards

Lights, camera, Emmy! Get ready for a dazzling showcase of talent as the 75th annual Emmy Awards take centre stage. This year's ceremony promises to be an extraordinary celebration of the small screen's finest, where the best and brightest in television will gather to honour outstanding performances, groundbreaking storytelling, and awe-inspiring creativity. With historic nominations, groundbreaking productions, and a star-studded lineup, the 75th Emmys are set to ignite our screens and leave us breathless with anticipation.

"The Accused: Damned or Devoted," helmed by the talented Muhammad Ali Naqvi has garnered a well-deserved nomination for exceptional merit in documentary filmmaking. Taking to Instagram, the producer captioned the post "We are proud to announce that "The Accused: Damned Or Devoted?" has been nominated for the category of "Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking" at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

We are thrilled to have our efforts recognized and appreciated by the esteemed panel of Emmy judges, who acknowledge the power of documentary filmmaking to spark conversations, challenge stereotypes, and effect change. We look forward to the awards ceremony and wish to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported our journey thus far."

Set against the backdrop of the 2018 elections, "The Accused: Damned or Devoted" delves into the political rise of the late chief of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan, Khadim Hussain Rizvi. The film explores Rizvi's unwavering dedication to protecting Pakistan's blasphemy laws, which carry the severe consequence of capital punishment for those accused. The documentary sheds light on how these laws are often manipulated for political gain, raising important questions about justice and the complex intersection of religion and politics.

The acclaimed HBO series "Succession" has etched its name in Emmy history with its final season. The show has achieved an astonishing 27 nominations for its fourth and final instalment, with Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin earning well-deserved nods for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. This remarkable feat marks the first time that three actors from the same series have simultaneously received nominations in this prestigious category. "Succession" has already claimed 13 Emmy wins, including multiple victories for Best Drama Series in previous seasons.

The nominations also reflect groundbreaking moments for Latino actors. Jenna Ortega has been recognized for her outstanding performance as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series "Wednesday," earning a nomination for Lead Actress in a Comedy. This accolade makes her the third Latina ever to receive a nomination in a leading actress category. Moreover, Pedro Pascal, known for his role in "The Last of Us," has made history as the first Latino actor nominated for Best Lead Actor since 1999. His portrayal of smuggler Joel Miller in HBO's "The Last of Us" has garnered well-deserved acclaim.

Speaking of "The Last of Us," the live-action adaptation of the popular video game has shattered barriers as the first of its kind to be nominated in major Emmy categories, including Best Drama Series. The series has amassed an impressive total of 24 nominations, solidifying its status as a groundbreaking production. Noteworthy contenders in the Best Drama Series category include "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "The Crown," "House of the Dragon," "The White Lotus," and "Yellowjackets."

As anticipation builds, the Emmy nominations continue to impress. The Best Actor in a Drama Series category features notable contenders like Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man"), Brian Cox ("Succession"), Kieran Culkin ("Succession"), Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul"), Pedro Pascal ("The Last of Us"), and Jeremy Strong ("Succession"). Meanwhile, the Best Actress in a Drama Series category includes talented individuals such as Sharon Horgan ("Bad Sisters"), Melanie Lynskey ("Yellowjackets"), Elisabeth Moss ("The Handmaid's Tale"), Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us"), Keri Russell ("The Diplomat"), and Sarah Snook ("Succession").